MANDYA: The final electoral roll for Mandya district will be published on January 20, 2027, following the Special Summary Revision (SSR-2027) beginning Nov 23, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara announced.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of recognized national and state political parties at his office, he said the revision would cover all seven Assembly constituencies in the district, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification from November 23. The draft electoral roll will be published on December 1, and voters can submit claims and objections until December 31. All applications will be examined and disposed of by January 14, 2027, before publication of the final list.

Young men and women who attain 18 years by January 1, 2027, can apply for inclusion through Form 6. Those turning 18 on April 1, July 1 or October 1, 2027, can also submit advance applications. Dr. Kumara urged political parties and officials to create awareness and ensure that all eligible citizens are registered.

Form 8 must be used for corrections to names, addresses, photographs and other personal details, including changes of residence. Form 7 can be submitted with supporting documents to seek deletion of names of deceased or permanently relocated voters.

As of November 17, Mandya district had 14,32,186 voters and 1,889 polling stations. In line with Election Commission guidelines, polling stations with more than 1,200 voters are being reorganized. Seven additional polling stations have been proposed—three in Malavalli and one each in Maddur, Melukote, Nagamangala and K.R. Pet taluks.

Voters can submit applications through BLOs, Electoral Registration Officer offices, the voters.eci.gov.in website or the ECI mobile application. They have been advised to verify their details after the draft roll is published and report errors or missing names within the deadline.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Roopa, Tahsildar Ravishankar and political party representatives attended the meeting.