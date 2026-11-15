Mandd Sobhann celebrates historic Guinness World Record

MANGALURU: The city celebrated Mandd Sobhann’s historic achievement of securing a Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Singing Marathon by Multiple Singers’ with a grand cake-cutting ceremony attended by prominent personalities, cultural representatives and supporters of Konkani heritage.

NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr Ronald Colaco, accompanied by his wife Jean Colaco, participated in the celebrations and congratulated the organisation for its remarkable global achievement. MLC Ivan D’Souza, Konkani Sahitya Akademi President Stany Alvares, former Akademi president Roy Castelino and several other distinguished personalities were also present at the event.

Congratulating Mandd Sobhann, Dr Ronald Colaco said the organisation had added another feather to its cap through the extraordinary accomplishment. He appreciated its bold initiatives, meticulous planning and unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting Konkani language, music and culture.

Highlighting the scale of the achievement, Dr Colaco noted that the record-breaking musical marathon brought together nearly 7,000 singers from different parts of the world. The event also featured more than 5,000 songs, showcasing the richness and diversity of Konkani music while taking the language’s cultural heritage to an international platform.

He particularly congratulated Mandd Sobhann President Louis J. Pinto and the entire team for their dedication, visionary leadership and collective efforts in making the ambitious initiative a success. He said the achievement reflected the organisation’s determination to promote Konkani culture beyond geographical boundaries and create greater international recognition for the language.

The Guinness World Record has emerged as a significant milestone for the Konkani-speaking community, bringing together singers and cultural enthusiasts through a shared celebration of music and heritage. The participation of thousands of performers from across the world also demonstrated the widespread interest and enthusiasm for Konkani music.

The celebrations witnessed an additional musical attraction with a lively brass band performance by Vincent Fernandes Kasia and his team, ‘Mogachi Laharām’. Their energetic presentation added to the festive atmosphere and entertained the gathering.