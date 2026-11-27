DAVANAGERE: A court in Davanagere has sentenced a 24‑year-old man to 21 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹30,000 after convicting him of raping a 16‑year-old girl with a mental disability. The District Police Department announced the verdict in a statement.

The convicted person, Ganesha, was accused of luring the minor girl to his house in 2024 and sexually assaulting her multiple times. On June 6, 2024, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the police, following which police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and began an investigation.

Police Inspector Sunil Kumar H. conducted the investigation and submitted the charge sheet before the court.

Judge Sriram Narayana Hegde of the Additional District and Sessions Fast Track Special Court-1 in Davanagere heard the case and found the accused guilty. The court subsequently sentenced him to 21 years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹30,000.

Compensation for the victim

The court also directed the government to pay compensation of ₹10.5 lakh to the victim.

Government advocate Gopika represented the prosecution and presented arguments before the court.

Davanagere Superintendent of Police Shekhar H.T. appreciated Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar H. and his team for their efforts in conducting the investigation and filing the charge sheet, which helped secure the conviction.