LAKSHMESHWAR: A 42‑year-old man from Yellapur village in Lakshmeshwar taluk of Gadag district has been missing since October 5. The Lakshmeshwar police have registered a case and appealed to the public for information about his whereabouts.

The missing man, Shambhulingappa Thirakappa Akkur, son of Thirakappa Akkur, left his house at around 7 am on October 5 but did not return. Despite searches by family members and relatives in nearby villages, he could not be traced.

Malleshappa Thirakappa Akkur, his elder brother, lodged a written complaint at the Lakshmeshwar police station on November 5. Following the complaint, police registered a missing person case (Crime No. 209/2026) and launched an investigation.

Description of the missing man

Shambhulingappa is 42 years old and belongs to Yellapur village in Lakshmeshwar taluk, Gadag district. He is around 4 feet 5 inches tall, has a thin build, dark complexion, a round face, a long nose and black hair.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a green full-sleeved shirt and a blue lungi. He speaks Kannada and is reportedly unable to read or write. He also has a habit of consuming gutka.

Police seek leads

The police have appealed to anyone who has seen a person matching this description or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Lakshmeshwar police station or the Gadag District Police Control Room by dialling 112.

The public can also share information with the complainant at 8495873779. Police have urged people to provide any useful leads to help trace the missing man.