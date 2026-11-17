UDUPI: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, will hold its 34th convocation across its Manipal and Bengaluru campuses in November 2026. A total of 10,277 students will receive their degrees during the six-day celebrations, which will recognise academic excellence and outstanding research achievements.

The ceremonies will be held at KMC Greens, Manipal, from November 19 to 22, followed by programmes at the Bengaluru campus on November 28 and 29.

Of the total graduates, 7,851 will receive their degrees in person, including 207 PhD scholars, while 2,426 will receive them in absentia. The graduating batch includes 10,013 undergraduate and postgraduate students and 264 doctoral scholars. Gold medals will also be awarded to meritorious students.

The Manipal ceremonies will feature Amit Gossain, Koji Tsubota, Prof. Jo Rycroft-Malone and Dr Kathy Wilson as chief guests on November 19, 20, 21 and 22, respectively. At Bengaluru, Trideeb Roy will attend on November 28, while Bharath R Sesha will be the chief guest on November 29.

Addressing a press conference, MAHE Pro Chancellor Dr H.S. Ballal said the graduates would carry knowledge, courage and compassion as they entered the next stage of their lives. Vice-Chancellor Dr Sharath K. Rao said the university aimed to develop responsible citizens who serve society with integrity.

Senior university officials attended the press conference. The convocation will celebrate the Class of 2026 and reaffirm MAHE’s commitment to quality education and social responsibility.