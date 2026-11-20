BENGALURU: Sharp discontent has erupted within the Veerashaiva Mahasabha over allegations that the book “Basava Mantapa” insults 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, triggering formal demands to remove state president Shankar Bidari and widening a bitter public clash with Minister M.B. Patil.

Removal sought

Anger across the Lingayat community has intensified over the work authored by Ravi Hanj, with leaders and community bodies accusing it of containing derogatory remarks against Basavanna and calling for confiscation of the book alongside legal action against the author and associated figures. Amid this uproar, B.M. Subhash Chandra has written to the national president of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha seeking Bidari’s immediate removal as state president. The complaint alleges that Bidari’s conduct during the book launch event harmed the dignity of the Mahasabha, violated organizational rules and principles, and drew the body into political matters contrary to its core interests.

Clash with Patil

The internal push against Bidari comes alongside a heated exchange between him and Minister M.B. Patil. Bidari expressed strong displeasure over remarks Patil made at a press conference in Bengaluru regarding Bidari’s attendance at the book launch. Pointing out that he was outside Bengaluru at the time, Bidari said Patil spoke without knowing the full facts of his participation.

Recalling that Patil’s late father, B.M. Patil, had shown him affection in the 1970s and that he and the minister have shared cordial ties for three decades, Bidari said Patil should have verified the facts first. Declining to make a retaliatory remark, Bidari said he expects Patil to withdraw the derogatory statements and express regret before Bidari returns to Bengaluru on November 22, promising a detailed response on November 23.

For community members and observers watching the dispute unfold, the clash highlights deep sensitivities around Basavanna’s legacy, accountability for public appearances at controversial events, and growing friction between senior leaders and representative institutions.