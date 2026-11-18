SHIVAMOGGA: School Education and Literacy Minister and Shivamogga District In-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa inspected the ongoing construction of a new Karnataka Public School building at Science Grounds in Shivamogga city.

The project is being implemented at an estimated cost of ₹13.50 crore through a collaboration between Ajax Engineering Limited and the Ajax Engineering Charitable Trust under the department’s Community and Corporate Social Responsibility (CCSR) initiative.

During the visit, the Minister reviewed the progress of construction and the building’s design with officials and representatives of the organisation. He appreciated the company for taking up the project and completing the work at a rapid pace.

Bangarappa said the new school would provide quality infrastructure and modern facilities to students. He described the contribution of corporate organisations to the education sector as commendable and said such partnerships would strengthen public education.

The proposed building will have 33 well-equipped classrooms, smart classrooms, a computer laboratory, science and STEM laboratories, and a separate office for the headmaster. Dedicated rooms for teachers on every floor, an art and craft room and facilities for extracurricular activities are also part of the plan.

The infrastructure will additionally include a spacious dining hall, a well-equipped kitchen and separate restroom facilities on every floor. A large playground is also being developed to encourage students to participate in sports and other physical activities.

The Minister said the State government had prepared a comprehensive plan to upgrade Karnataka Public Schools across the State by effectively utilising CCSR funds. The objective, he said, was to ensure that every child receives quality education in a good learning environment with essential infrastructure.

He added that collaboration with corporate organisations would help improve educational facilities and provide equal learning opportunities to children.