VIJAYANAGARA: A violent clash broke out between two communities following the elopement and marriage of a young couple in Satturu Gollarahatti village of Harapanahalli taluk in Vijayanagara district.

Five people sustained injuries after members of the two communities allegedly attacked each other with clubs, sticks and stones.

The conflict involved the Valmiki and Golla communities. Valmiki community members alleged that a group of more than 50 people from the Golla community stormed their homes and assaulted residents. Several people, including Umapathi, Channappa, Naveen, Prashanth, Aluru Siddappa, Hemanna and Bhagyamma, were reportedly attacked. There were also allegations of caste-based abuses.

The dispute reportedly began after a young couple belonging to the two communities left their homes three days ago and got married. The incident triggered tensions between members of the communities, eventually escalating into violence.

The injured were admitted to Chigateri Hospital in Davanagere. Umapathi, an elderly victim, is reportedly in critical condition.

A case has been registered against 45 people at Arasikere Police Station. Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police S. Jahnavi said senior police officers had been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure and the situation had been brought under control.