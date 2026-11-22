VIJAYAPURA: A total of 80 out of 115 pending cases were settled during the two-day Lokayukta hearing held in Vijayapura district, Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra said.

Addressing a press conference at the New Circuit House, Justice Phaneendra said the hearings were conducted at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in the presence of complainants and officials concerned. Of the 115 cases taken up, 80 were resolved on the spot, while the remaining 35 were referred to district- and taluk-level officials for further examination and disposal in accordance with the law.

The concerned officials have been directed to examine the pending complaints and submit action-taken reports to the Lokayukta headquarters for further review.

Justice Phaneendra advised people to approach the Lokayukta Police Station if government officials failed to provide services within the prescribed time limit. He urged complainants to submit applications with clear details and relevant supporting documents to facilitate proper investigation and timely action.

Justice Phaneendra, accompanied by Lokayukta and departmental officials, inspected several government offices, hostels and public facilities to assess cleanliness, infrastructure and maintenance. He issued directions to the concerned departments to rectify shortcomings noticed during the inspections.

On November 19, he visited two post-matric boys’ hostels and a Social Welfare Department girls’ hostel at Afzalpur Takke. The following day, he inspected the city’s waste disposal unit, Central Bus Stand, children’s homes near the Zilla Panchayat office and an old-age home.

He visited Government Kannada Boys’ Model Primary School No. 24, the Assistant Director’s Land Records Office, the Deputy Director’s School Education Department office, Satellite Bus Stand and District Government Hospital.

Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Mahalingaraya Nandgavi, Personal Secretary Kiran Patil, CPI Anand Takkannavar and other officials attended the press conference.