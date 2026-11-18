HASSAN: Lokayukta officials conducted searches at the residence of Sakaleshpur Range Forest Officer (RFO) Hemanth Kumar in Chikkahonnenahalli, Hassan city, on Wednesday over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the search, officials reportedly became suspicious when a boy was allegedly being sent out of the house with cash under the pretext of going to school. They stopped him and checked his school bag and trouser pockets, where bundles of ₹500 notes were reportedly found.

The incident prompted officials to warn the family members against obstructing the search and direct them to cooperate with the investigation.

The operation was part of a wider Lokayukta drive involving searches at five locations linked to the officer across Hassan and neighbouring areas. Officials were examining documents and other records as part of the investigation.