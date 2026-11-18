BIDAR: Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous searches at five locations in Bidar on Wednesday morning in connection with allegations that a government official had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The official has been identified as Raj Kumar Shivakumar Malage, Principal of the Nursing College at BRIMS Hospital in Bidar. The searches were carried out as part of an investigation into allegations of undisclosed assets.

The Lokayukta team conducted raids at five locations, including Malage’s residence in Guru Nagar, the nursing college, a shed and an office. Officials searched the premises and examined documents, records and other materials to gather information about his assets and financial transactions.

During the search at his residence, officials also inspected vehicles parked on the premises. The documents and other records seized or examined during the operation are expected to assist the investigation into the allegations.

The operation was led by Lokayukta Deputy Superintendents of Police Hanumantharaya, Santosh Rathod and Uddandappa, along with Arjuna and other Lokayukta personnel. The searches were conducted under the guidance of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Siddaraju.

The simultaneous raids were aimed at collecting evidence and verifying the allegations that the official possessed assets beyond his known sources of income.

The investigation is continuing, and the searches form part of the Lokayukta police’s efforts to establish the details of the official’s assets and examine the allegations.