BENGALURU: Messages of social dignity, unity, and equal opportunity filled Sir M.V. Auditorium at the KEB Engineers Association on Saturday as the Karnataka units of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Dalit Sena (Ram Vilas) celebrated their 26th Foundation Day. Led by Karnataka State President M.S. Jagannath, the event gathered party members, elders, and residents to support Dalit communities and low-income families.

Former MLA and former NAR Association President K.N. Subbareddy inaugurated the programme, with key planning support from Media Advisor R. Shiva Kumar and Senior Advisor R. Nagaraj. Throughout the gathering, speakers honored Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy, reminding everyone that real social growth needs mutual respect and fair chances for all citizens.

During his main speech, Subbareddy shared an inspiring story from Swami Vivekananda’s journey in Rajasthan to show how kindness breaks caste walls. He told how Dalit villagers first asked Vivekananda to go away, yet he came back later to sit with them and share food. Connecting this memory to Dr. Ambedkar’s vision, Subbareddy insisted that Dalit people are an essential part of society and must never feel left behind.

Subbareddy also applauded Jagannath for turning words into action by handing out schoolbooks to children and sarees to needy women. By mixing celebration with real help, the event offered struggling families meaningful support for education and everyday dignity.