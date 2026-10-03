Lions Club donates bins to Pilikula

Mangaluru The Lions Club Mangaluru Highland donated trash bins to the Pilikula Development Authority as part of an initiative to promote cleanliness and environmental conservation at the popular tourist and recreational destination. The bins were handed over to officials of the Pilikula Development Authority during a programme held at the entrance of the Authority's premises on Friday. The initiative aims to encourage visitors to dispose of waste responsibly and help maintain a clean environment in and around the Pilikula area. Speaking on the occasion, members of the Lions Club appealed to the public to cooperate with efforts to keep Pilikula clean. Visitors were urged to use the newly provided bins and avoid littering public spaces. The organisers said environmental conservation requires active participation from both authorities and the public. Maintaining cleanliness at tourist locations not only protects the surroundings but also provides a better experience for visitors. Members of the Lions Club Mangaluru Highland, including Dr. Ramachandra K, Mohammed Iqbal Sheikh, Alphonso Coutinho, Dinesh Gowda, Devika Somashekhar and Anil Kumar PV, participated in the programme. Bhuvaneshwar and Shivaram represented the Pilikula Development Authority at the event. The initiative was welcomed as a small but useful step towards improving waste management and promoting greater public awareness about environmental responsibility.