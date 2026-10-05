Limbikai and Kanthakumar file nominations in Dharwad

CH NEWS, DHARWAD candidate Mohan Limbikai and independent candidate Kanthakumar, president of the AKSA organisation, filed their nomination papers for the Karnataka West Graduates’ Constituency election in Dharwad on Monday. The election campaign gained momentum with the nomination filings. The West Graduates’ Constituency covers Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada districts. Polling is scheduled for October 23, while counting will be held on October 27. The nomination procession of Limbikai began at Kadapa Grounds in Dharwad. Ministers H.K. Patil, Laxman Savadi and Santosh Lad, along with MLA N.H. Konareddy, participated in the programme. Speaking after the nomination filing, Minister Laxman Savadi expressed confidence in Limbikai and said Congress leaders had come together to support the candidate. He highlighted the Yuvanidhi scheme and said it had helped build confidence among young people. Minister Santosh Lad also expressed support for Limbikai. He criticised the BJP on issues including paper leaks, unemployment, drug-related concerns and the closure of schools. He said Congress was contesting the election against the BJP candidate and the BJP. Lad described independent candidate Kanthakumar as a young person and said more young people should come forward to participate in elections. He also announced plans to launch four canteens in Dharwad, saying discussions had been held with the Chief Minister. After filing his nomination, Limbikai said the presence of leaders and graduates showed support for his candidature. He expressed confidence and said he would contest the election under the leadership of H.K. Patil. The nomination process for the constituency will continue until October 6, followed by scrutiny on October 7. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 9.