MYSURU: The National Library Week celebrations, jointly organised by the Mysuru City/District Central Library, Mysore Librarians and Information Scientists Association (MyLISA) and Balya Foundation (Regd.), Mysuru, were inaugurated with enthusiasm and grandeur.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji lent special significance to the occasion. Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and other dignitaries on the dais inaugurated the celebrations by offering floral tributes to the portrait of renowned library scientist Dr. S.R. Ranganathan and lighting the ceremonial lamp.

B. Manjunath, Deputy Director of the City Central Library, welcomed the gathering and explained the objectives and significance of the celebrations.

Inaugurating the programme, Reddy said libraries were invaluable centres that provided knowledge and information every day. Although Google offered thousands of pieces of information, it was essential to study books in libraries to distinguish accurate and reliable information from misleading content.

Delivering a special lecture, Dr. C.P. Ramasheesha, retired Librarian of the University of Mysore and member of the City Central Library Authority, said the National Library Week should be celebrated meaningfully by purchasing books, reading them and putting the knowledge gained into practice.

He observed that several countries, including China and the United States, celebrated National Library Week, while many nations organised library-related activities during October and November. Explaining the concept of Green Libraries in Britain, he highlighted the importance of environmental conservation. He also pointed out that Italy gave priority to creating public awareness about misinformation and incorrect statistics.

In the present digital era, every reader had a responsibility to verify the authenticity of information before accepting or sharing it, he stressed.

Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil extended his greetings on the occasion and explained the history and significance of observing National Library Week from November 14 to 20 every year. “Information viewed on mobile screens is often fleeting, whereas knowledge gained through reading books remains with us throughout our lives,” he said.

Quoting the vachanas of Basavanna, he highlighted the importance of awareness and experience. While temples offered peace of mind, libraries provided wisdom for life, he observed, urging people to cultivate the habit of reading both classical works and contemporary literature.

As part of the National Library Week celebrations, various workshops were organised to nurture literary, artistic and cultural interests among students.

Shruthi Chinnappa and her team from the Analytical and Creative Studio, Bengaluru, conducted a vachana singing workshop for students. Librarians who had rendered exemplary service were felicitated during the programme. Certificates and prizes were distributed to students who emerged winners in various competitions. The Balya Foundation also distributed prizes and notebooks to the participating students.

MyLISA President Basappa, Balya Foundation Founder Anil and District Central Library Deputy Director Suma Kodihalli were among those present. Staff members of the City and District Central Libraries and members of MyLISA also participated.

Library Assistant Kusuma compered the programme. Suma Kodihalli proposed the vote of thanks, bringing the celebrations to a successful conclusion.

Books are not merely collections of printed words; they are guiding lights that shape lives. Programmes such as National Library Week play a vital role in drawing children and young people away from the fleeting attractions of the mobile world and nurturing a lasting culture of reading.