UDUPI: Libraries are repositories of knowledge that provide access to books and information in different languages from across the world. Regular reading broadens knowledge and promotes intellectual development, said MLA Yashpal A. Suvarna.

He was speaking after inaugurating the National Library Week celebrations at the Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya Memorial District Central Library auditorium in Ajjarkadu on Friday. The programme, organised by the Department of Public Libraries, also featured awards for the best readers and staff members.

Suvarna said learning was a continuous process and that there was no limit to the knowledge one could gain through reading. The more people read, the greater their interest in exploring new subjects, he observed.

He noted that many students use public libraries, particularly competitive examination books and reference materials, to prepare for examinations and pursue careers in government services. Recalling the contribution of S.R. Ranganathan, the Father of Library Science in India, he said public libraries had become accessible across the country because of his vision.

Urging people of all age groups to make regular use of libraries, he encouraged them to read books and newspapers. He also called upon students to achieve better results in SSLC and II PUC examinations and bring recognition to Udupi, known for its educational institutions.

Best readers honoured

Ganesh B. Hegde and Vijayalakshmi B.V. received the Best Reader awards. Pushpa, Nalinakshi, Sadhana and Anita were honoured for their service as library staff members.

Nilesh from the Cyber Crime Police Station delivered a special lecture on cyber safety. Prizes were also distributed to winners of competitions conducted during National Library Week.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ashok Kamath and other officials attended. Chief Librarians Ranjita C. and Namita B. also spoke during the programme.