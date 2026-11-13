Leopard trapped near Mysuru Airport

MYSURU: The capture of a leopard in a cage set up by the Forest Department to trap a tiger has brought some relief to residents of Marase and Makanahundi villages in Varuna Assembly constituency of Mysuru taluk.

However, villagers fear that three to four more leopards or tigers may still be roaming in the area.

A report had earlier appeared in the media about the movement of a large tiger in and around Marase and Makanahundi villages, creating an atmosphere of fear and anxiety among residents. Following the report, Forest Department officials placed a cage in the agricultural land belonging to Siddhegowda, located near Marase village, to capture the tiger. However, a leopard was trapped in the cage on Thursday evening instead of the tiger.

Though the capture of the leopard has provided some relief to the villagers, they claim that another three to four big cats are still moving around the area.

Residents of Marase and Makanahundi, who had been living in fear, have heaved a partial sigh of relief following the capture of the leopard. However, anxiety continues to prevail as other wild animals are believed to be roaming freely in the vicinity.

Former Gram Panchayat member Siddhanayaka, along with local youths and villagers, has appealed to Forest Department officials to capture the remaining wild animals and take necessary measures to restore a sense of safety among residents and the general public.