RAICHUR: Kalyanraya Talwar, district secretary of the Right to Information and Social Activists’ Forum, has demanded legal action against Raichur Block Education Officer (BEO) Eranna Kosagi over alleged irregularities in salary payments to deceased and retired teachers, causing financial loss to the government.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur, Talwar alleged that salaries had been paid even to teachers who had opted for voluntary retirement, resulting in an unnecessary financial burden on the government.

He said several written complaints highlighting the alleged irregularities had been submitted to the concerned authorities, but no concrete action had been taken so far. He warned that he would approach the court if the authorities failed to act immediately.

150-page complaint

According to Talwar, a detailed 150-page complaint had been submitted, alleging violations of government rules and guidelines in teacher deployment, utilisation of funds without prior approval and recruitment of guest teachers.

Show-cause notice

He further alleged that a show-cause notice had been issued to the BEO in connection with the complaints, but no further action had followed. He questioned the delay in the disciplinary process despite three months having passed since the complaint was filed.

Suspension sought

Talwar demanded the immediate suspension of Eranna Kosagi and legal action over the alleged financial irregularities and violations of government rules and disciplinary procedures.

He warned that a legal battle would be initiated if the authorities continued to delay action. However, the allegations are yet to be independently established.