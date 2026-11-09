Learning festivals build children's confidence: Ramalingappa

CH NEWS, Kampli Government-organised programmes such as Kalika Habba (Learning Festival) and Pratibha Karanji (Talent Fountain) play an important role in building students' self-confidence and making learning enjoyable, said School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) President Ramalingappa. He was speaking at the Kalika Habba and Pratibha Karanji programmes held at the Government Higher Primary School near the Sugar Factory in Ward 21 of Kampli. Ramalingappa said the programmes were particularly beneficial for children facing difficulties in their studies. Such activities create a friendly and creative learning environment, helping students improve their abilities and develop confidence. Cluster Resource Person (CRP) Karunakara Achar said the education department was giving importance to improving students' academic performance through sports, games and various extracurricular activities, alongside regular classroom teaching. He added that these programmes were designed to make learning enjoyable without putting pressure on children. The activities encourage students to participate actively and develop their talents. During the programme, the guests visited various exhibits prepared by students as part of the learning festival and appreciated their efforts. Children also presented cultural performances that entertained the gathering. Winners of different competitions were encouraged with certificates and prizes presented by the guests. Those present included State Primary School Teachers' Association President Hanumantappa, Government Employees' Association President Doddabasappa, SDMC Vice-President Nagaraja, Revanna, CRPs Renukaradhya, Bhumesh and Prabhakar, community leaders Chandrashekhar and Adinarayana, teachers, students and parents. The programme provided students with an opportunity to showcase their talents, creativity and learning abilities.