Unsafe water, poor hygiene raise hospital concerns

Karachi Government hospitals across Pakistan’s Sindh province are facing growing concerns over poor hygiene, unsafe drinking water and a lack of basic medical facilities. Patients and their families say these problems are making hospital visits difficult, raising questions about the quality of public healthcare services. Several hospitals in Karachi and other parts of Sindh lack clean washrooms, proper sanitation and safe drinking water. Despite government spending on healthcare, many patients continue to face difficulties in getting basic facilities. Several district hospitals reportedly do not have water filtration plants. As a result, patients and their attendants often have to buy drinking water from outside. Even hospitals with filtration systems face problems because of poor maintenance and delayed replacement of filters. Water storage tanks are also reportedly not cleaned regularly. Rizwana Khatoon, a resident of North Karachi, shared her experience at Sindh Government New Karachi Hospital, where her daughter was admitted with a high fever. She said the hospital lacked sufficient drinking water and had dirty washrooms with inadequate water and soap. She also reported bedbugs, insects and unpleasant smells inside the wards. At Sindh Government Saudabad Hospital, patient Ghulam Shah raised concerns about the shortage of essential facilities despite public spending. He said patients often had to buy medicines and drinking water from outside. He also questioned the cleanliness of water tanks and the quality of food provided at the hospital. Another patient, Tariq Fareedi, from Sindh Government Liaquatabad Hospital, highlighted the lack of information desks and clear signs. He said elderly patients and visitors from distant areas often struggled to find registration counters, doctors and hospital wards. The report also noted that nearly 90 per cent of hospitals reportedly lack covered waiting areas for patients’ attendants. These problems have raised concerns about hospital management, the use of public funds and accountability. Better sanitation, safe drinking water, regular maintenance and proper guidance for patients are necessary to improve conditions. Stronger monitoring is also needed to ensure that public healthcare facilities provide safe and reliable services to everyone.