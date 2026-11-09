Navy To graduate record 3,300 Agniveers at Chilka

BHUBANESWAR The Indian Navy will conduct the Passing Out Parade (POP) of its ninth batch of Agniveers and Indian Coast Guard Naviks at INS Chilka in Odisha on November 13. More than 3,300 trainees will graduate after completing 16 weeks of intensive training, marking the largest-ever batch to pass out from the naval training establishment. According to INS Chilka, the training programme is designed to prepare young recruits for professional responsibilities through academic instruction, physical conditioning, swimming, parade practice, outdoor activities and training camps. The curriculum focuses on developing discipline, physical fitness, mental resilience and professional competence among the trainees. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan will attend the ceremony as the chief guest and reviewing officer. The parade will mark the completion of the recruits' initial training and their transition towards professional service in the maritime forces. The training programme has also emphasised character development, leadership, discipline, teamwork and camaraderie while promoting the core naval values of Duty, Honour and Courage. The graduates will participate in the ceremony in the presence of their families, naval veterans and distinguished guests. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, will preside over the valedictory function. Awards will be presented to outstanding trainees, the champion division and the best instructor in recognition of their achievements and contributions. The occasion will also feature the unveiling of 'Ankur', a bilingual magazine prepared by the trainees. The Navy will livestream the Passing Out Parade through its official social media platforms, enabling people across the country to witness the ceremony. The event marks another step in the Navy's efforts to develop a disciplined, skilled and future-ready maritime workforce.