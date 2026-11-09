Tamil Nadu announces ₹40 lakh aid for slain police officer

CHENNAI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Vijay Joseph on Monday announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹40 lakh to the family of Special Sub-Inspector K. Senthil Kumar, 57, who died after allegedly being assaulted while on duty in Theni district on Sunday night. The Chief Minister also expressed condolences to the officer’s family, relatives and colleagues, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the police department. Senthil Kumar was attached to the Palanichettipatti Police Station and deputed to the office of the Theni Deputy Superintendent of Police. According to the Chief Minister’s statement, the officer was on duty in the Samatharmapuram area when he noticed a group of people bursting firecrackers across a road. Their actions reportedly created a safety hazard and obstructed traffic. The officer advised the group to move away to prevent inconvenience to the public. He also attempted to record their activities on his mobile phone. When he tried to apprehend one of the youths, a person allegedly struck him with an elbow, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the ground. A patrolling police team rushed to the location and arranged medical assistance. Senthil Kumar was initially taken to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention. Following an inspection of the scene, the Theni District Superintendent of Police confirmed that three people from the locality had been arrested in connection with the incident. Further investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death and the alleged assault. Announcing the financial assistance, Vijay conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and those who worked with the officer. He said the government had ordered the release of ₹40 lakh as relief to support the family following their loss.