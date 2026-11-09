PM Modi to inaugurate world's first curved LED planetarium in Mysuru on Nov 13

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mysuru on November 13 to inaugurate a state-of-the-art planetarium and a 'Miyawaki Forest' at KC Layout.

Addressing the media alongside local BJP leaders and MLAs here on Monday, Yaduveer highlighted the significance of the new ₹115 crore planetarium, describing it as a monumental leap for science, education, and tourism in the region. The project, which will be managed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, is notably championed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who allocated ₹5 crore from her MPLAD funds alongside contributions from the Swadesh Darshan scheme and the Department of Science and Technology. He said this facility features curved LED technology installed by Konica Minolta, which is the first of its kind in the entire world. While a similar facility in Prague uses a flat screen, having a curved LED dome right here in Mysuru is a proud milestone for India. The 150-seat dome is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of tourists and students annually. The PM will arrive in Mysuru following the inauguration of the Pink Line Metro in Bengaluru.

Shifting focus from developmental milestones to recent political controversies, the Lok Sabha MP also fielded pressing questions regarding the erstwhile royal family’s ongoing property disputes and the alleged protocol lapses during the recent Dasara festivities, including the disruptions to the traditional Jatti Kalaga (wrestling match). Yaduveer firmly dismissed the necessity of engaging in public political mudslinging over the royal properties, pointing out that the 1996 Bangalore Palace Act and the 1998 Mysore Palace Act are currently sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

"Looking back, I can confidently say that the executive—or rather, the legislature—was misused to take over the property of a single family," Yaduveer remarked. "However, elected representatives passed those acts, and whether they are legally right or wrong is for the courts to decide, not public debate. Discussing this outside the court yields no benefit to society."

Addressing the reported flaws in this year’s Dasara management—which prompted a detailed, highly critical press release from Dr. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar days earlier—Yaduveer acknowledged that the festival requires significant improvements, citing specific issues with the food fair and city lighting.

Reiterating his commitment as a public representative, Yaduveer stressed that Dasara is a festival of the people and should transcend political lines. "We have no intention of taking political advantage of Dasara. When our government returns to power in 2028, it will be our responsibility, and we will expect the same non-partisan cooperation to ensure the festival's grandeur," he noted.