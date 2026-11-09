Halepura Lake gets water after fifteen-year wait

CH NEWS, Hunsur A long-standing demand of villagers in Halepura has finally been fulfilled, with water reaching the village lake through a lift irrigation project. Former Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath performed a special puja and offered bagina to the lake to mark the occasion. Villagers welcomed Manjunath with a procession through the main streets and honoured him in recognition of his efforts towards completing the project. Speaking at the programme, Manjunath said the project was approved in 2016 during his tenure as MLA, with the support of the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil. He also acknowledged the role of the government in releasing funds and completing the work. He recalled that former H.D. Kote MLA Chikkamadu had requested that three lakes in his constituency also be included in the project. Accordingly, a project costing approximately ₹82 crore was planned to supply water to 52 lakes, including 49 in Hunsur taluk and three in H.D. Kote taluk. Manjunath said the proposal had also been discussed with village elders from Gagenahalli during the work to fill Bilikere Lake. He expressed happiness that water had now reached Halepura Lake, bringing joy to the villagers. Satisfaction of Filling 131 Lakes Manjunath said he had served as an MLA for three terms and had always tried to honour the trust placed in him by the people and farmers of the constituency. Referring to the lake development work in Channapatna, he said former MLA C.P. Yogeshwar had earned the title of 'Bhagiratha' for helping fill 16 lakes with water. "I feel proud and satisfied that water has reached 131 lakes in the Hunsur constituency. Whether people call me Bhagiratha or not does not matter. The love and affection of the people who have trusted me are my greatest strength," he said emotionally. Congress workers, party leaders, supporters, well-wishers and several women from the taluk attended the programme.