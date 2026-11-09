Koppal observes adoption month, urges legal procedures

CH NEWS, Koppal The District Child Protection Unit, under the Department of Women and Child Development, is observing November as National Adoption Month to create awareness about legal adoption and protect orphaned, abandoned and surrendered children. Under the slogan, "There are no shortcuts to becoming parents; legal adoption is the only way," the department is conducting awareness programmes across Koppal district. According to adoption regulations, eligible married couples and single individuals can adopt children, subject to prescribed conditions. A single woman can adopt a child of either gender, while a single man can adopt only a boy. Prospective adoptive parents must register through the Central Adoption Resource Authority's (CARA) CARINGS portal. The maximum age limits depend on the child's age. For children below two years, the combined age of a couple must not exceed 85 years, while a single applicant must be below 40. The respective limits are 90 and 45 years for children aged two to four, 100 and 50 for those aged four to eight, and 110 and 55 for children aged eight to 18. Applicants must submit PAN cards, age and residence proof, medical reports, income certificates, photographs and other applicable documents. The department has installed eight 'Mamatheya Thottilu' (Cradles of Affection) across the district to provide safe places for abandoned newborns. These facilities are available at government children's homes, the Amulya Adoption Centre, the Sakhi One-Stop Centre, hospitals and other public locations. Since 2015, Koppal district has recorded 27 abandoned infants, 30 surrendered children and 10 infant deaths despite medical treatment. A total of 48 children have been adopted within India and nine internationally. Under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, illegal buying or selling of children is punishable with imprisonment and fines. Two cases related to illegal child sales have reportedly been registered at Gangavathi City Police Station. District Child Protection Officer Sindhu Angadi urged people to hand over abandoned children to authorised authorities instead of leaving them in unsafe places. People can contact the District Child Protection Unit at 08539-225030 or Child Helpline 1098/112. For adoption details, they can call 9538082333.