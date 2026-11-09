TN plans 3,500 MW power procurement

Chennai The Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Corporation has initiated advance arrangements to procure 3,500 megawatts (MW) of thermal power to meet the anticipated rise in electricity consumption during the summer of 2027. The corporation has invited tenders from eligible power generation companies for supplying electricity between January 2027 and June 15, 2027, covering approximately five-and-a-half months when demand is expected to increase significantly. The proposed procurement is aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply to domestic consumers, commercial establishments, industries and agricultural operations across the state during the peak summer period. Officials said advance procurement would help Tamil Nadu avoid unexpected power shortages and minimise the possibility of disruptions in electricity distribution during periods of exceptionally high demand. Tamil Nadu traditionally experiences a substantial rise in electricity consumption during summer, particularly between March and May. Increased use of air conditioners, cooling equipment and industrial machinery places additional pressure on the state's electricity generation and distribution network. The situation becomes challenging when demand exceeds the available generation capacity, requiring distribution authorities to purchase additional electricity from external power producers to meet consumption requirements. Under the proposed arrangement, the corporation intends to secure 3,500 MW of electricity from thermal power generation facilities operated by private companies and other eligible producers. The tender process will enable qualified power suppliers to participate by submitting competitive bids. Following the evaluation of bids, procurement agreements are expected to be finalised within the stipulated timeframe. The advance procurement plan is intended to provide greater certainty over electricity availability during the summer months and help the state prepare for fluctuations in consumption.