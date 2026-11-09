INS Surat reaches Muscat for naval exercise

Muscat Indian Naval Ship (INS) Surat has arrived in Muscat, Oman, to take part in the 15th edition of the India-Oman maritime exercise, Naseem Al Bahr. The arrival marks another step towards strengthening naval cooperation and improving relations between the two countries. According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Surat reached Muscat on November 8, 2026. The exercise, whose name means “Sea Breeze”, will bring together personnel from the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman for professional activities and joint engagements. The exercise will take place in two phases, covering activities at the harbour and at sea. These activities will include cross-deck visits, operational interactions and sporting events. The programme will give personnel from both navies an opportunity to share their experiences, learn from each other and understand different ways of carrying out naval operations. The exercise also aims to improve coordination between the two navies. By working together, both sides can develop a better understanding of each other's procedures and strengthen their ability to operate together during maritime activities. The visit highlights the long-standing friendship between India and Oman. Both countries have maintained close ties, with defence cooperation playing an important role in their relationship. Regular naval engagements provide opportunities for both sides to build trust, exchange knowledge and improve their professional skills. The port visit is also in line with the Indian government's MAHASAGAR vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. The initiative focuses on cooperation, security and development across different regions. The latest engagement also builds on earlier discussions between the two countries under the Joint Military Cooperation Committee. The committee held its 13th meeting on November 24, 2025. The participation of INS Surat in Naseem Al Bahr reflects the continued efforts of India and Oman to strengthen maritime ties. Through joint activities and professional exchanges, both navies aim to improve cooperation and deepen their understanding, supporting a stronger partnership in the years ahead.