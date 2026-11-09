Pure petrol sells at ₹169 amid blending debate

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Amidst a raging statewide controversy regarding excessive ethanol blending and declining fuel efficiency, select retail fuel stations across the region have begun offering unblended, "pure" petrol priced at ₹169 per liter to meet the demands of discerning motorists. The specialized ethanol-free fuel, which has reportedly been available at niche outlets for the past two to three months, is primarily utilized by owners of high-end luxury automobiles and exotic sports car brands such as Audi and Lamborghini. According to local fuel station proprietor Ram Gopal, approximately 400 liters of this pure petrol are dispensed daily. Gopal noted that an increasing number of vehicle owners, deeply concerned about potential engine corrosion, degraded fuel economy, and mechanical damage resulting from standard 20% ethanol (E20) blends, are willingly paying the premium price to safeguard their high-performance engines and achieve superior mileage. The emergence of unblended retail options coincides with heightened consumer anxiety and ongoing political friction surrounding fuel quality standards across Karnataka. In response to widespread customer confusion and mistrust, many regional fuel outlets have introduced real-time transparency measures, conducting live ethanol and density testing directly in front of patrons. Typically, standard density checks are performed at retail stations prior to fuel unloading to detect potential adulteration and verify consistency. However, the current public debate has prompted stations to expand these demonstrations, allowing drivers to personally observe purity assessments. Automotive experts explain that while government-mandated ethanol blending aims to reduce fossil fuel dependency and carbon emissions, older engines and high-performance luxury powertrains often struggle with elevated alcohol content, which can degrade rubber seals, corrode fuel lines, and diminish overall thermal efficiency. Consequently, the availability of unblended fuel provides a vital, albeit costly, alternative for motorists seeking absolute mechanical protection. Meanwhile, consumer advocacy groups continue to push for greater transparency from oil marketing companies, demanding that standard retail pricing accurately reflect fuel energy densities and that adequate safeguards be implemented to protect ordinary vehicle owners from premature engine wear.