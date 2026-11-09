Mumbai bans aerial firecrackers until Nov 25

MUMBAI The Mumbai Disaster Management Authority on Monday prohibited the bursting of rockets and aerial firecrackers across the city until November 25, following multiple fire incidents reported during Diwali celebrations. The restriction applies to residential buildings, rooftops, balconies and slum areas within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits. According to the order signed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare, the ban will remain effective from November 9 until 11.59 pm on November 25. The authority said rockets and other aerial firecrackers could land on rooftops, balconies, windows and other combustible materials, triggering fires. The danger is particularly high in densely populated neighbourhoods, high-rise buildings, slum settlements and areas with narrow roads and closely packed residential and commercial structures. Three major fires were reported in different parts of Mumbai on Diwali night, damaging several huts, shops, a garage and portions of a commercial building. The authority clarified that the use of firecrackers other than rockets and similar aerial varieties would continue to be governed by existing laws, court orders and directions from competent authorities. Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde appealed to residents to celebrate responsibly and avoid bursting firecrackers near residential buildings and on footpaths. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also urged the police and administration to take action in cases where rockets enter homes and cause fires. He called for an explanation from the authorities over such incidents.