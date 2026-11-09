Excessive ethanol blending: Minister demands independent testing

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad has strongly criticized Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for failing to address growing concerns regarding excessive ethanol blending in petrol, while announcing that the state will soon hold formal consultations with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to enforce third-party testing protocols. Addressing a press conference at Vikasa Soudha, Minister Arshad asserted that the state government can no longer accept fuel test reports issued by the oil companies' own internal laboratories. He declared that authorities will issue formal directives requiring random sample testing to be conducted exclusively by independent, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-certified private facilities. "If they do not agree to this, we will write to the Central Government urging them to facilitate testing through third-party labs," Arshad stated. The controversy erupted after the Department of Legal Metrology inspected 63 petrol bunks across districts including Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Mangaluru, and Tumakuru. According to the state's findings, samples collected from major retail fuel outlets contained ethanol blends exceeding 20%, with some reaching up to 31%. Arshad defended the state's sampling methodology, noting that collections adhered strictly to established regulations (Class 8, Section 3), with signed documentation from fuel outlet operators and oil company representatives on-site. The Minister dismissed criticisms from OMCs and opposition leaders, pointing out that oil companies failed to respond after receiving the 63 test samples sent since September 21. He also questioned the technological readiness of standard vehicle engines for high-level blends, citing concerns previously raised by automotive manufacturers regarding high chloride and sulphur levels, as well as luxury vehicle limitations. Furthermore, Arshad noted that improper blending likely originates at upstream oil terminals rather than local retail bunks. Expressing frustration over the lack of direct commentary from central authorities, Arshad criticized Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for remaining silent on a nationwide consumer issue. The state government reiterated its demand for absolute transparency, insisting that if higher ethanol blends are introduced, consumers should be provided with clear fuel choices and appropriate pricing adjustments.