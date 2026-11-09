Police recover all seven family murder victims

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Law enforcement agencies investigating the horrific murder of seven members of a single family have reached a major milestone, successfully locating all remaining victims after a massive, multi-district manhunt spanning across Karnataka and neighboring regions. According to police reports released early this morning, the grim search concluded when two additional bodies were discovered in the remote and densely forested terrain of Shiradi Ghat. Authorities confirmed that these final recovered remains belong to the victims Shankar and Nalini. Upon receiving the breakthrough notification, specialized investigative teams from the Rajajinagar Police Station, accompanied by an expert Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit, immediately rushed from Bengaluru to the rugged location to secure the crime scene, gather vital forensic evidence, and conduct preliminary inspections before transporting the remains. This discovery brings the total recovery count to all seven victims, following earlier coordinated operations that located individual bodies across diverse geographic locations. The body of seven-year-old Puneeth was previously recovered at the foothills of Nandi Hills in the Chikkaballapur district, with his funeral rites having already taken place at the Harishchandra Ghat in Rajajinagar. Subsequently, search parties found the bodies of Sunitha and Roopavathi in Salem, Tamil Nadu, while the remains of the couple Shivakumar and Divya were discovered near the foothills of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. Police administration sources indicate that the recovered bodies from Mysuru, Salem, and Shiradi Ghat are likely to be formally handed over to grieving relatives today. Family members and community representatives have coordinated plans to perform the final collective funeral rites for the remaining victims at a single designated location to honor the family. Meanwhile, investigators continue to compile evidence, review testimonies from the prime suspect Shekhar, and finalize the comprehensive chargesheet as the state reels from the unprecedented tragedy.