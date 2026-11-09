Congress protests high ethanol blending

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Intensifying the political fallout over fuel quality disputes, the Bengaluru Central District Congress Committee organized a large-scale demonstration near Mantri Square to protest against oil marketing companies and the Central Government, alleging hazardous levels of excessive ethanol blending in petrol supplies. Led by Bengaluru Central District Congress President J. Saravanan, dozens of party workers gathered to voice widespread public outrage over declining fuel efficiency and unexpected mechanical damage reported by motorists across the state. The demonstration operated under the political guidance of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad, following the recent release of state-backed laboratory findings. These inspections, conducted across roughly 60 petrol bunks spanning seven districts, purportedly confirmed that ethanol concentrations in retail fuel samples exceeded officially sanctioned safety limits. Protesters directed sharp criticism toward central authorities, questioning why union ministries have largely remained silent despite formal notifications regarding the laboratory data. Demonstrators accused federal regulators of shielding corporate oil companies at the expense of ordinary citizens. The agitation featured prominent local leaders, including PCC member B.R. Raghunath and various block presidents, who chanted slogans demanding immediate transparency from petroleum authorities. The core grievance centers on severe economic hardships imposed on vehicle owners, who face diminished mileage, rapid engine wear, and costly repairs due to corrosive high-ethanol fuel formulations. Consequently, the party formally demanded that the Central Government or associated insurance entities disburse financial compensation to affected motorists. Furthermore, protesters urged authorities to launch criminal investigations against oil corporations found violating blending protocols. As demonstrators attempted to escalate the rally, local law enforcement intervened swiftly, detaining numerous participants and taking them into custody to restore public order. The confrontation highlights the widening political chasm between state administrators and federal energy officials as the fuel quality debate continues to dominate public discourse.