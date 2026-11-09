Police raid rescues 73 livestock transported illegally

CH NEWS, NELAMANGALA Law enforcement officials in rural Bengaluru have successfully intercepted and rescued a large consignment of livestock allegedly being transported illegally toward a slaughterhouse during a pre-dawn operation in the Nelamangala taluk. According to official police reports, the targeted raid was executed at about 2:00 AM under the direct supervision of Nelamangala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Umarani. Acting on actionable intelligence regarding covert animal trafficking routes, the specialized police team deployed to Koothagatta village near the Dabaspet industrial and agricultural hub. Officers intercepted a heavy transport lorry navigating local roadways, discovering that it was packed with dozens of farm animals. A thorough inspection of the seized vehicle revealed a total of 70 buffaloes and 3 cows being hauled under cramped and unauthorized conditions. Police officers immediately secured the animals, ensuring they were safely unloaded and provided with adequate shelter, food, and water. During the operation, law enforcement personnel detained two individuals directly associated with the transport vehicle and took them into custody for further questioning regarding the origin and intended destination of the livestock. Following the midnight raid, authorities registered a formal criminal case at the Dabaspet Police Station, invoking relevant statutory provisions governing animal transport and prevention of cruelty. Investigators are currently examining transport permits, vehicle registration documents, and potential links to wider illegal trafficking syndicates operating across rural district borders. Local animal welfare advocates and agrarian leaders commended the swift intervention led by DySP Umarani and the Dabaspet police force, noting that unauthorized and inhumane transport practices remain a persistent concern across outlying trade routes. Meanwhile, police officials stated that the rescued livestock will be placed under the care of authorized local shelters while legal proceedings against the suspects move forward in the local courts.