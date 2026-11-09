MP Yaduveer Inspects Kempegowda Circle flyover project

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Monday inspected the ongoing development works at Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Circle) in Mysuru, reviewing the progress of the project and the survival rate of trees transplanted as part of the infrastructure initiative. During his visit, the MP held discussions with officials concerned on the status of the development works and directed them to ensure timely completion, maintain construction quality and minimise inconvenience to the public. Emphasising the importance of the project, Yaduveer said Kempegowda Circle was one of Mysuru's major traffic junctions, witnessing the movement of thousands of vehicles and commuters every day. The ongoing works were crucial for improving traffic flow, road safety and connectivity in the city. “The development works at Kempegowda Circle are significant in ensuring smooth traffic movement, enhancing road safety and strengthening connectivity. I have instructed the officials concerned to complete the works expeditiously and within the stipulated timeframe, without compromising on quality,” he said.

The MP also visited the parks where trees had been transplanted to facilitate the development works and inspected their condition. He expressed satisfaction over the survival of nearly 95 per cent of the transplanted trees, describing it as an encouraging development in the city's efforts to balance infrastructure growth with environmental conservation. Highlighting the importance of protecting the green cover, Yaduveer said tree transplantation was a vital step towards safeguarding the environment while facilitating essential development projects. “The fact that nearly 95 per cent of the transplanted trees have survived is a matter of satisfaction. However, our responsibility does not end here. We are closely monitoring the health and growth of every transplanted tree and ensuring continuous supervision. Necessary measures are being taken to help the trees grow well,” he said. Stressing the need for a balanced approach to urban development, the MP observed that infrastructure expansion and environmental protection were equally important. He said development projects must be executed in a manner that minimises their impact on the environment while meeting the growing needs of the city. Yaduveer reiterated his commitment to regularly reviewing the progress of major infrastructure projects in the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency and ensuring that the benefits of development reached the people. The inspection underscores the importance of timely execution of civic infrastructure projects alongside sustained efforts to preserve Mysuru's environmental assets and green cover.