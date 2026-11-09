Raghumurthy announces new ₹31.82 crore development works

CH NEWS, JAGALUR Karnataka Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare and Chitradurga district in-charge T. Raghumurthy said the government was giving equal importance to development across various sectors while implementing its five guarantee schemes. He was speaking at a public programme in Bilichodu village of Jagalur taluk after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for development projects worth ₹31.82 crore and inaugurating completed works. The Minister said the government had introduced public grievance programmes to hear people's problems and address them at their doorstep. He also highlighted the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel to eligible women in Karnataka. Describing Bilichodu as a village with a rich political, social and historical background, Raghumurthy recalled the contributions of local leaders, including Ashwatha Reddy. He also referred to Lord Anjaneya Swamy as the village deity and remembered Channayya Odeyar and Bheemanna Nayaka as notable personalities associated with the region. He appreciated the Sirigere seer for working towards social welfare and said development activities should go hand in hand with messages that benefit society. Raghumurthy said around ₹10,000 crore had been allocated for the welfare and development of Scheduled Tribe communities. However, he expressed concern that the funds were not reaching the intended beneficiaries effectively. He said a State Council meeting would be convened to discuss better utilisation of the funds. The Minister said his appointment to the Cabinet was an opportunity to serve people and that public welfare should remain the priority. Opposition waiting for power, says Minister Criticising opposition parties, Raghumurthy said they were waiting to return to power like the Chataka bird waiting for rain. He expressed confidence that voters would respond to them in the next elections. Referring to the Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, he said development projects worth around ₹16,000 crore had been approved. He accused the opposition of focusing on personal criticism instead of discussing development and challenged it to explain what projects it had secured from the Centre. Jagalur MLA B. Devendrappa praised Raghumurthy's public service and said his three terms as an MLA had earned him people's trust. He also stressed the need to develop remote villages, including Chikkamannahatti, and ensure that local concerns reached higher levels of government. Tahsildar Gurubasavaraj, PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Shashikant, Zilla Panchayat AEE C. Thippeswamy, local representatives, officials and villagers attended the programme.