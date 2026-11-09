Sugarcane farmers demand higher prices across Karnataka

CH NEWS, BELAGAVI Sugarcane farmers in Vijayapura district have demanded that the Karnataka government extend the profit-sharing arrangement announced in Belagavi district to sugar factories across the state. A delegation of farmer leaders submitted a memorandum to the government, warning that they would oppose crushing operations unless all 10 sugar factories in Vijayapura agreed to pay a base price of ₹3,600 per tonne and share additional profits if sugar prices cross ₹45 per kg. Under the proposed arrangement, farmers would receive 75% of the profits, while factories would get the remaining 25%. The delegation said sugar prices were currently ranging between ₹45 and ₹55 per kg. If prices remained stable throughout the crushing season, farmers could receive between ₹4,000 and ₹4,400 per tonne. The farmers said rising costs of fertilisers, agricultural inputs and labour had increased their financial burden. Arvind Kulkarni, Basavaraj Patil and Sangamesh Biradar were among those who signed the memorandum. The delegation met Deputy Commissioner K. Anand, who assured them that a meeting with sugar factory owners and farmers would be arranged. He also said their concerns would be communicated to the State government. Yatnal Supports Farmers' Demands Vijayapura City MLA and sugar factory owner Basanagouda Patil Yatnal extended support to the farmers' demands. He said profit-sharing would benefit both farmers and factory owners. He added that his factory would be among the first to share profits if the government introduced such a policy. Bagalkot Farmers Demand ₹4,250 Meanwhile, sugarcane growers in Bagalkot district launched protests at several places, rejecting the ₹3,600 offer. They said additional payments based on future profits were uncertain and demanded ₹4,250 per tonne. A delegation led by Eerappa Hanchinal met Deputy Commissioner Sangappa and urged the administration to ensure better prices and clear pending payments. Farmers also staged a road blockade at Sangolli Rayanna Circle on Monday, threatening to intensify the agitation if their demands were not met. They warned against allowing crushing operations and sugar sales until their concerns were addressed.