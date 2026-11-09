COP31 opens in Antalya, urging action on climate

Antalya The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP31, began in Antalya, Turkiye, on Monday, bringing together countries to discuss climate change and turn earlier promises into practical action. The summit will run from November 9 to 20. This year, the main focus is on implementing climate commitments, improving cooperation and finding solutions to the growing effects of global warming. The meeting comes at a time when countries are facing rising temperatures, extreme weather events and increasing pressure to protect people and the environment. Leaders and climate experts are expected to discuss ways to reduce harmful emissions, support communities affected by climate change and speed up the shift towards cleaner energy. One of the key issues at COP31 is climate finance. Developing countries need financial support to prepare for climate-related disasters, strengthen public services and move towards cleaner sources of energy. Discussions are expected to focus on how existing financial commitments can be delivered and how funding can reach countries that need it most. Another important area is the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Countries are under pressure to strengthen their climate plans and make measurable progress towards the goals of the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit the rise in global temperatures. The summit will also address climate adaptation and resilience. These efforts aim to help communities prepare for floods, heatwaves, droughts and other climate-related risks. Turkiye is hosting the conference, while Australia is leading the negotiations under an arrangement between the two countries. The meeting will bring together government representatives, scientists, businesses and civil society groups to share ideas and discuss possible solutions. The central message of COP31 is the need to move beyond promises and deliver results. Countries now face the challenge of turning their climate plans into action through stronger policies, better funding and greater cooperation. The decisions and discussions in Antalya will be important in shaping future international efforts to address climate change and protect vulnerable communities.