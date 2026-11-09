EU moves to fund Ukraine’s urgent winter needs

Kyiv The European Union will activate a special emergency assistance mechanism to provide quick financial support to Ukraine, as Russian strikes continue to affect electricity, water and heating supplies across several regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday. Zelenskyy announced the decision after a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He said the new mechanism would help Ukraine receive funds quickly to meet its most urgent needs. Teams from both sides have already started working on the plan. According to Zelenskyy, the situation remains difficult in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Donetsk regions, as well as in Kherson. Russian strikes have disrupted essential services, creating additional challenges for residents as the country prepares for the winter season. The Ukrainian president said he and von der Leyen also discussed additional energy and humanitarian assistance. The support is expected to help communities deal with supply problems and prepare for colder weather. The leaders also discussed Ukraine’s efforts to join the European Union. Zelenskyy welcomed the European Commission’s latest assessment of the country’s progress towards membership. He said opening negotiation clusters and moving forward with the next stages of the process remained important goals. Diplomatic efforts to end the war were also part of their discussion. Zelenskyy said Ukrainian and European teams had recently held talks in Brussels on a recovery plan and security guarantees for Ukraine. The two leaders also coordinated their positions ahead of an upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi, as efforts continue to find a way forward in the conflict. The emergency funding plan comes at a critical time for Ukraine, with damage to essential services adding pressure on communities and public infrastructure. The EU’s move aims to help the country respond to immediate needs while strengthening energy and humanitarian support. The coming weeks will be important as Ukraine works to maintain essential services, protect residents and prepare for winter amid continuing attacks.