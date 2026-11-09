3 publications hit stands on EPFO Foundation Day

New Delhi Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday released three publications highlighting research, intellectual engagement and compassion in governance on the occasion of the 74th Foundation Day of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in New Delhi. The publications were brought out by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS) in the presence of Dr Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner. The three publications are The Indian Journal of Social Security, Volume 1, 2026; Reimagining Governance: Discourse for Excellence (RGDE); and Shasan Vidhi Mein Karuna (Compassion in Governance). Together, they represent three key dimensions of the Academy's work, namely research, intellectual engagement and compassion in governance. The inaugural edition of The Indian Journal of Social Security marks an important step towards strengthening research within EPFO. It is an outcome of the Programme for Field Research Excellence (PFRE), conceptualised and institutionalised by Kumar Rohit, Director, PDUNASS. The programme encourages EPFO officers to convert their field experiences and professional insights into meaningful research by examining practical challenges in social-security administration through systematic research and academic engagement. The inaugural volume features research papers covering labour-market surveys, comparative social-security systems, digital infrastructure, access to EPFO services, provident fund withdrawals, contract labour, grievance redressal, pension contributions, investment strategies, migrant labour and fraud detection. The third publication, Shasan Vidhi Mein Karuna, focuses on compassion in governance, completing the three-part initiative showcasing the Academy's broader objectives.