Encroachment on 4 acres of government land cleared in Ballari

CH NEWS, Ballari The Revenue and Police departments jointly conducted an operation on Monday to reclaim four acres of government land allegedly under illegal encroachment in Survey No. 607 in Ballari city. The operation was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad N. Zubair. Speaking to reporters after the operation, Zubair said that 1 acre and 23 cents of land, which had been reserved by the Deputy Commissioner for road widening and other public purposes, had been encroached upon. He further explained that another 2 acres and 27 cents had been allotted approximately 14 years ago to the Aarogya Niketana Trust for the welfare of intellectually disabled children belonging to backward communities. However, the land had reportedly remained unused and had not served the purpose for which it was originally granted. Following irregularities identified in an audit report and the completion of the required legal procedures, the district administration initiated action to reclaim the land. Accordingly, the government took possession of the land allotted to the trust, following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Nagendra Prasad K. In total, four acres of land, including the portion earmarked for road widening, have been brought back under government possession. Zubair also stated that the operation marked the 17th successful encroachment clearance drive conducted by the Task Force constituted under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner. Assistant Commissioner H.D. Rajesh, the Tahsildar, and officials and personnel from the Revenue and Police departments participated in the operation. The district administration stated that the action was part of its efforts to protect government property and ensure that public land is utilized for its intended purposes.