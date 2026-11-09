Kittur Karnataka Sena seeks jobs for local Kannadigas

CH NEWS, Belagavi The Kittur Karnataka Sena staged a protest at Chennamma Circle in Belagavi, demanding priority for local Kannadigas in employment opportunities and higher positions in industries across the district. The protest was led by organisation leader Mahesh Shigihalli. The activists alleged that despite the availability of educated and qualified Kannada-speaking youths in Belagavi district, they were not receiving adequate employment opportunities in local industries. The protesters claimed that people from outside Karnataka were being appointed to senior positions, while qualified local candidates were being overlooked. They described this as unfair treatment of Kannadigas in the employment sector. The organisation also raised concerns over alleged language-based discrimination in some factories. It demanded equal treatment for Kannada-speaking workers and job seekers and called for better representation of local people in recruitment and senior positions. The protesters further urged the government to abandon the proposed privatisation of Kannada-medium government schools and take steps to protect the Kannada language and the interests of local communities. They said industrial development should create employment opportunities for local youth rather than benefit only people from outside the state. The organisation called on the government and industrial managements to ensure fair recruitment policies, protect workers' rights and provide suitable opportunities to qualified Kannadigas. The protesters warned that the agitation would be intensified if their demands were not addressed and local candidates continued to be overlooked in industrial employment.