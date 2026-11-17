SUBRAHMANYA: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy visited the Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Temple with his family and offered prayers.

His wife Anitha Kumaraswamy, son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and daughter-in-law Revathi Nikhil accompanied him. The minister performed special pujas at the temple. The chief priests honoured him with teertha and prasada. He also visited the Hosaligamma Daiva shrine and sought blessings.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said the proposal to build a golden chariot for Lord Subrahmanya had been considered during his tenure as Chief Minister but could not be completed. He assured devotees that he would make efforts to fulfil the long-pending demand.

He also suggested setting up a suitable healthcare facility at Subrahmanya with contributions from devotees. Pointing out that thousands of devotees visit the temple every day, he stressed the need for round-the-clock medical services at the pilgrimage centre.

During the visit, Kumaraswamy released the new logo of the Subrahmanya Press Club.

Legislative Council member S.L. Bhoje Gowda, Sullia MLA Bhagirathi Murulya, temple management committee chairman Harish Injadi, committee member Ashok Nekraje and several JD(S) and BJP leaders were present.

Karnataka Working Journalists Association Director Srinivas Nayak Indaje and Subrahmanya Press Club founder-president Vishwanath Naduthota, vice-president Lokesh Bin, secretary Shivaram Kajamule and directors Santhosh Nuchila, Prakash Kadaba and Ganesh Anila also attended.