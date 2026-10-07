Kumaraswamy alleges Rs 4,756 crore illegal toll collection on NICE Road

CH NEWS BENGALURU Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that NICE had illegally collected around Rs 4,756 crore in tolls on the NICE Road between 2008 and the end of the 2024-25 financial year. Addressing a press conference at JP Bhavan, Kumaraswamy alleged that NICE had violated the Framework Agreement signed with the government in 1997. He said the project cost was Rs 1,583 crore, while the company had collected around Rs 4,756 crore through tolls. He alleged that the government had acquired farmers’ land without adequate compensation for the project and remained silent despite the alleged irregularities. He said NICE had initially sought 2,193 acres in 1996 for a 40-km peripheral road, but later sought 6,999 acres, including land for toll plazas, service roads and link roads. Kumaraswamy alleged that land acquisition had taken place without proper Cabinet discussion and that NICE subsequently made changes to the original agreement after obtaining government approval. He recalled that a House committee headed by former minister T.B. Jayachandra had recommended scrapping the NICE project. He questioned why the government was continuing with the project despite the report. Kumaraswamy was responding to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remarks about alleged sting operations targeting Congress ministers. He said the government should examine its administration instead of making such allegations. He also referred to proceedings before the High Court and Supreme Court concerning the project. Kumaraswamy said the High Court had questioned why alleged irregularities were not investigated and had directed an independent probe and forensic audit. “I only get old files reopened. I am not someone who carries out sting operations with lights and batteries.” H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister

NICE Toll Collection • Toll collected: Rs 4,756 crore • Period: 2008–2025 • Project cost: Rs 1,583 crore • Initial land sought: 2,193 acres • Later land sought: 6,999 acres • Peripheral road proposed: 40 km

NICE project controversy The NICE Road project has faced prolonged disputes over land acquisition, toll collection and implementation of the original agreement. Kumaraswamy alleged that the company violated agreed conditions and collected tolls beyond permissible limits. He also cited an earlier House committee report recommending cancellation of the project. The issue has been subject to proceedings before the Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court over alleged irregularities and government oversight.