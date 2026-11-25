DAKSHINA KANNADA: Preparations for the annual Champa Shashthi festival at the renowned Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple have commenced with the traditional ‘Goota Pooje’ ceremony marking the beginning of construction of the Brahma Ratha and Panchami Ratha.

The ritual was performed on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima, in accordance with established temple traditions. Various Vedic rituals and special prayers were conducted to seek divine blessings for the construction of the two temple chariots, which will be pulled during the annual festival.

Temple priest Subrahmanya Kornaya performed the religious ceremonies. Initially, special prayers were offered to the pegs, traditionally known as ‘gootas’, meant for the Brahma Ratha. Subsequently, the pegs intended for the Panchami Ratha were also worshipped and consecrated.

Following the prescribed rituals, members of the indigenous Malekudiya community performed the traditional task of fixing the first pegs for both chariots. The gootas were sanctified by sprinkling theertha (consecrated water) and offering prayers.

The Malekudiya community has shared a close and longstanding association with the temple’s Rathotsava and has traditionally undertaken the responsibility of constructing the chariots for generations. The Goota Pooje is an important religious and cultural tradition that symbolises the community’s historic connection with the temple and its festival.

As part of the customary proceedings, the temple priests presented veelya (betel leaves and areca nuts), symbolising prasada, to Chandrashekhara Kodikaje, the Gurikara (community head) of the Malekudiya community. The gesture formally authorised the community to begin construction of the two chariots.

Temple Management Committee President Harish S. Injadi, Executive Officer Aravinda Ayyappa Sutagundi, committee members, Malekudiya community elders and youth, and several devotees were present during the ceremony.