KSRTC to equip 100 buses with ADAS systems

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will install Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in 100 buses across its divisions to strengthen road safety and monitor driver behaviour. The systems will be deployed across 17 KSRTC divisions, with installation and commissioning scheduled between November 2026 and October 2027, according to officials. The ADAS units will integrate cameras, sensors, GPS and connectivity features to monitor the road environment and the driver. A forward-facing camera and driver-monitoring camera, along with other hardware, will track potential risks and driver behaviour. The system will detect forward collision risks, lane departures, pedestrians, inadequate following distance and other hazardous situations. Drivers will receive visual, audible and buzzer warnings when potential dangers are detected. The driver-monitoring component will identify signs of fatigue and distraction, including drowsiness, yawning, prolonged eye closure, mobile-phone use, distraction and driver absence. It will also monitor certain aspects of driver posture and attention while the bus is moving. The systems will have 4G LTE connectivity and GPS/NavIC support, enabling vehicle and event-related information to be transmitted for monitoring and analysis. Onboard storage will retain recorded video and event data. KSRTC will also connect the systems to a cloud-based fleet management and analytics platform. Authorised personnel will be able to monitor buses, review safety alerts and access footage linked to incidents. The technology will facilitate analysis of events such as sudden braking, collision warnings and driver-related alerts. Officials expect the data to provide a broader picture of safety-related incidents and driver behaviour across the fleet. The selected agency will supply, install and commission the equipment. The tender also requires comprehensive warranty support for three years and availability of spare parts for at least 10 years.