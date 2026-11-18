GADAG: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad has assured that efforts will be made to host Ranji Trophy matches in Gadag after the construction of a new cricket stadium at Narasapura in Betageri.

Prasad said the KSCA was committed to developing cricket infrastructure across Karnataka, particularly in North Karnataka, to provide equal opportunities to talented youngsters.

Emphasising that cricket should not remain concentrated in Bengaluru, Prasad said the association wanted to take major cricket tournaments to different cities across the state. He recalled his earlier visit to Gadag about 20 years ago and expressed happiness over returning to the city.

He said the Ranji Trophy final was held in Hubballi last season, while Belagavi would host matches this season. The KSCA also aimed to bring Ranji Trophy matches to Gadag in the coming years, providing local players an opportunity to compete at the national level on their home ground.

The proposed stadium will have international-standard facilities, including a pavilion and practice infrastructure. An academy is also planned to train young cricketers and nurture local talent.

MLA H.K. Patil said Gadag had facilities for several sports but lacked a proper cricket ground. He said efforts were being made to ensure that the stadium would be ready to host Ranji Trophy matches by 2028.

KSCA Honorary Secretary Santosh Menon said the first phase of the project, estimated at ₹3 crore, would begin shortly. The remaining infrastructure would be developed in subsequent phases.

KSCA Dharwad Zone Convener Veeranna Savadi welcomed the project, noting that Gadag would become the third stadium in the zone.