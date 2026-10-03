Kristu Jayanti hosts Sanskriti Sangam 2026

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Radiating vibrant colors, traditional rhythms, and an overarching spirit of national integration, Kristu Jayanti (Deemed to be) University hosted its grand cultural jubilee, “Sanskriti Sangam – Ethnic Day 2026.” Inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Fr. Dr. Augustine George CMI through the ceremonial striking of the traditional cymbal and drum across the Central and Airport Road campuses, the mega-festival celebrated the profound tapestry of India’s linguistic, regional, and artistic diversity alongside a dynamic global student community. Organized under the aegis of the Literary and Cultural Association (LCA), the immersive celebration served as a melting pot of traditions, drawing enthusiastic participation from thousands of students, faculty members, and guest performers. The festivities kicked off with a thunderous Chenda reception, establishing a high-energy auditory backdrop that resonated throughout the academic enclave. The defining centrepiece of Ethnic Day was a magnificent, multi-hued procession representing 27 states, 7 Union Territories, and 7 international countries. Students donned elaborate traditional attire, brandished authentic regional props, and marched in synchronized pride to portray the distinct identities of their ancestral homelands. From the snowy peaks of the northeast to the coastal expanses of the south, every corner of the nation found vivid expression. Following competitive evaluations by an expert panel, the prestigious first prize for the best presentation in the grand procession was awarded to the Karnataka Kala Koustaba contingent, while the delegation representing West Bengal secured a well-deserved second place. Embodying its literal translation as the "confluence of cultures," Sanskriti Sangam provided a vital platform for students to transcend geographical boundaries, bridge cultural divides, and cultivate deep-seated mutual respect. The inclusion of international student delegations underscored Kristu Jayanti’s multicultural ethos, transforming the campus into a global village of shared human heritage.