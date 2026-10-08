KPSC scam: ED alleges candidates paid crores for leaked answers

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers, has claimed that dismissed former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and member B.V. Geetha collected advance payments from candidates a day before the examination. According to the ED, examination controller IAS officer Gnanendra Kumar Gangwar allegedly shared 80 questions along with their correct answers with Shivashankarappa and Geetha on January 7, a day before the examination. The agency said the information was subsequently passed to candidates. The ED alleged that Geetha negotiated a ₹40 lakh deal with a candidate and received ₹20 lakh as advance. Shivashankarappa allegedly negotiated another deal for ₹20 lakh and collected ₹10 lakh in advance. The agency further claimed that six candidates who secured high marks in the final recruitment list had made payments. It said the possibility of candidates securing appointments through illegal means was being investigated. The ED also alleged that 10 candidates were taken to a villa on the outskirts of Bengaluru a day before the main examination. They were allegedly provided the correct answers to 80 questions and trained to memorise them. Candidates were allegedly charged between ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh each. The ED said an earlier search had resulted in the recovery of signed blank cheques worth ₹80 lakh and promissory notes. The agency also alleged that confidential 1:3 eligibility-list information was misused. KPSC members allegedly contacted candidates after publication of the list and promised to ensure final selection in return for payments ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh.