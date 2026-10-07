KPSC recruitment must be transparent, says Eshwar Khandre

CH NEWS, Hassan Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre said talented and eligible candidates must not suffer injustice and that recruitment to government posts should be conducted with complete transparency. Speaking to reporters in Hassan on Wednesday about alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment process and the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of former KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, Khandre said it was unfortunate that the Commission had reached such a situation. He said Chief Minister had taken the issue seriously and that the government would take necessary steps to reform the recruitment system. Khandre added that future recruitments would be conducted transparently through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). He noted that recruitment to around 72,000 government posts is currently underway. The Minister warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in recruitment irregularities, in accordance with applicable State and national laws. Electoral Roll Issue Khandre also criticized the BJP over the ongoing controversy concerning electoral rolls. He said the campaign to protect voting rights and democracy would continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He urged the Election Commission to ensure transparency in the electoral-roll process and demanded legal action against anyone found responsible for irregularities. Local Body Elections Regarding local elections, Khandre said preparations were underway to conduct Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections by December. He said these elections would be held first, followed by Gram Panchayat elections, and asserted that the Congress was prepared to face the elections even if they were held immediately. Meanwhile, ED officials have been investigating alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers. According to reports, former KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar was questioned, while KPSC member Geetha was arrested after questioning. Officials also conducted searches at their residences as part of the investigation. The ED's investigation into the alleged recruitment irregularities is continuing.