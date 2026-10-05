Koppal’s Mutt seer invited to open Dasara-2026 in Mysuru on Oct 11

Mysuru

Deputy Commissioner and Special Officer for the Dasara festivities, G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, along with the festival reception committee, visited the Gavimath in Koppal on October 4 and met Abhinava Gavisiddheshwara Swamiji. He presented an invitation requesting the seer to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations and make the event a success. The DC arrived at the Gavimath at around 2 p.m. along with Koppal Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh Itnal and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Varnit Negi. On behalf of the Dasara festival reception committee, G. Lakshmikanth Reddy informed Abhinava Gavisiddheshwara Swamiji that the invitation was being extended to him to attend the programme and inaugurate the Dasara festivities. Reddy, including Zilla Panchayat CEO Yukesh Kumar, Secretary of the Sri Chamundeshwari Hill Development Authority M.J. Roopa, and Deputy Secretary M. Basavaraj, honoured Sri Gavisiddheshwara Swamiji by presenting fruits and flowers. Prasada Arrangements During the visit to the Gavimath, Sri Gavisiddheshwara Swamiji invited the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and members of the reception committee to partake in prasada. The DC, CEO and others proceeded to the Gavimath’s prasada hall and had prasada along with the Koppal Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat CEO. After partaking in the prasada, G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and CEO Yukesh Kumar climbed the hill at the Gavimath and had darshan of the Karthru Gadde. During their visit to the Gavimath, Reddy and members of the reception committee expressed their delight at the math’s lush green surroundings and serene environment. They also viewed photographs of the Gavimath fair, which is known as the Kumbh Mela of South India because of its massive crowds and religious significance, and expressed their appreciation. Koppal Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh Itnal briefed the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner about the unique Gavimath fair, which attracts lakhs of devotees carrying grains and other agricultural produce.